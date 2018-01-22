Menu
MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Terrific effort from M'boro naval cadets

by Mayor Chris Loft

CONGRATULATIONS to Maryborough's Navy cadets on being voted the best in Australia.

Training Ship Maryborough has won the Navy League of Australia Trophy for 2017 in recognition of its superior performance in leadership, ceremonial, emergency response procedures, dress and bearing and maritime activities.

The leaders and cadets involved in this Navy unit are exemplary.

So too are the parents who raise these top youths.

Based at the Army Drill Hall in Sussex Street, these cadets are following in the footsteps of our region's military forebears who have done Australia proud.

Stories, photos and artefacts that make up our region's fascinating military history will soon be more accessible to residents and visitors with the creation of the Fraser Coast Military Trail, which is destined to become a major tourist attraction.

The trail includes the Duncan Chapman Memorial, Vietnam Museum in Toogoom, Z Special Unit training camp on Fraser Island, the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum, Maryborough Airport and Ex-HMAS Tobruk near Burrum Heads.

While it may be tempting for cynics to view the trail as a "celebration" of war, I urge them to instead see it as it's intended; that is, as recognition for our soldiers, sailors, air and medical personnel who have contributed so greatly to the enviable lifestyle we now enjoy.

We have much for which to thank our military people, past and present. We should also fully support our cadets who will be our soldiers, sailors and air personnel of the future.

A Royal Australian Navy representative will present Training Ship Maryborough with its trophy on a date to be confirmed.

The unit will fly the winning pennant from the yardarm for 12 months as a symbol of its status as the best Australian Navy Cadet unit in the country.
 

chris loft fccouncil mayor naval cadets

