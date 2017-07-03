MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Time for Fraser Coast to shine

WINTER school holidays are the time of year when the region pulls out all the stops to truly shine as the family-friendly Fraser Coast.



From the huge Queensland touch football tournament in Hervey Bay, to the Mary Poppins Festival which is now attracting tourists from all over Australia and the world, families from far afield are celebrating what our region has to offer and, from the feedback I have been receiving, they are loving it.



We also have the Maryborough Music Conference happening once again with music teachers from around Australasia coming to the area to learn and interact with world-renowned national and international music educators, band/choral directors and clinicians.



The weather has been ideal to celebrate all these events and festivals.



It truly is a wonderful time of the year when the Fraser Coast puts its best foot forward and the economy gets a gigantic boost with accommodation filling up, restaurants and cafes seeing increased traffic and almost every small business getting a boost to their sales.



Thanks to the new RV-friendly status, we are seeing a massive boost in grey nomads staying and spending their dollars in our cities.



Plus they tell their friends and family about what a great region we have to offer to travellers.



With the freezing weather down south, we can expect these numbers to continue to grow over coming months and, with direct flights to Melbourne soon to start, our tourism numbers are set to fly.



Flights are officially starting in July, so now is the time to invite friends or family living in Victoria up to visit and enjoy the Hervey Bay Seafood Festival on Sunday, August 13.



Jetgo is accepting bookings now on its website.



There is a buzz about the area during these school holidays and I hope to see that buzz continue as we establish our status as the Family Friendly Fraser Coast.

