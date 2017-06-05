MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Water supply is a priority for the council

LAST week I spoke about the WBBROC meeting at Brisbane State Parliament.



It was awesome to see all the regional mayors and many Members of Parliament including Stephen Bennett from Bundaberg, Tony Perrett from Gympie, Ted Sorenson from Hervey Bay, Minister Mark Bailey and Minister Leanne Enoch.



One of the big topics we discussed was water for the future of our communities.



It was disappointing the local Member for Maryborough couldn't be in attendance as this is an issue he has spoken about in recent times and I would have loved to have been on the same page as him with this issue.



The consensus was that water is our future both for rural and urban development and the sooner we can secure and 'waterproof' our regions in the future the easier it will be for the economy to grow on a solid foundation.



Water underpins almost all activities we undertake and is the resource that is required to assist us to become an agricultural hub for the world.



One of the things I found amazing was that we are currently only using 13% of the available water flowing down the river systems so if we can find a way to utilise and store more of this plus combine new technologies such as solar and hydroelectricity we could easily waterproof our regions and have a secure future for all.



I would love to hear your ideas and suggestions for waterproofing our region as all levels of government are in agreement that we need to do it sooner rather than later so it is time to hear from experts about the best way to do this.



I believe we have experts living right here on the Fraser Coast, so be sure to reach out and email me on my council email address and I will arrange a time to sit down to hear your suggestions.

