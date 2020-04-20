MAYOR’S MESSAGE: We will remember we pulled together

The newly elected councillors will be sworn in today.

It has been 159 years since the first Maryborough Town Council was elected in April 1861 – since then many councillors and mayors have represented the community on the Fraser Coast Regional Council and its predecessors including the Maryborough, Tinana, Howard, Pialba, Woocoo, Burrum, Hervey Bay, Tiaro, Antigua and Granville councils.

Local government plays an important role in our community at the best of times and also when we are facing challenges.

Our community has been through tough and challenging times before. As a community we will come through this to the other side and the council will be there to help.

The eleven of us on the Fraser Coast council are representative of the broader community. And like the broader community, we will get through the challenges ahead by working together and staying positive.

The last few weeks have brought enormous change to our community as we seek to minimise the harm of the COVID 19 pandemic.

In the years to come there will be people around us enjoying the sunshine, visiting family, playing sports, working with their colleagues and going about their daily lives who would have died in the pandemic were it not for the strong public health measures brought in. We will have no way of knowing how many people would have died or who among our friends, neighbours and family members would have lost their lives, but we should be able to know that we did everything we could when called upon.