MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Welcome to the council's new CEO

IT IS with great pleasure that I can introduce and welcome our new Chief Executive Officer Ken Diehm to the region.



Ken brings more than 31 years of local government experience to our area and was instrumental in making the City of Greater Geraldton a best practice leader in community engagement.



I look forward to working closely with Ken to transform our organisation into a community-focused, customer-driven organisation.



Community up has always been my mantra and I know our new CEO believes the same. Through his leadership the City of Greater Geraldton has been recognised through four international awards.



The last 12 months have been a difficult time for the staff of Council and Ken's initial focus will be to rebuild the culture within the organisation to enable our employees to work to the peak of their effectiveness, unencumbered by outdated values and management practices.



Ken will also be tasked with ensuring a greater level of community involvement, engagement, and empowerment by our Council. Our Council is elected to serve and represent our community and it is only with real community engagement that we can do our jobs effectively.



Ken will be joined by his wife Tania and his two grandchildren, who arrive in Hervey Bay next week.



I would ask the residents of the Fraser Coast to welcome and embrace Ken and his family and the changes that will flow from his leadership.

