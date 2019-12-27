Mayor’s tips to keep pets safe during holidays

Mayor George Seymour urges Fraser Coast residents to ensure their pets are properly looked after during the festive season.

PET owners are being urged to ensure their animals are properly cared for this festive season.

Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor George Seymour said the Christmas and New Year period was a busy time of year and stressed the importance of not forgetting the welfare of our four-legged friends.

“If you’re travelling this summer holiday and you choose to take your pet with you, you must remember that leaving them in the car with the windows down will not keep them cool,” Cr Seymour said.

“It doesn’t take long for a car to reach exceedingly high temperatures.

Those who choose to leave their pets at home must ensure they have access to shade and fresh water.

Cr Seymour said loud noises during the festive season could be upsetting for animals.

“Keep in the know about events that are happening in your area. If you are home, avoid fussing over them and try to encourage normal activities such as playing and reward calm behaviour with treats or toys,” he said.

“Lastly, make sure your dog or cat is microchipped and kept in a safe yard or inside so they cannot easily escape and injure themselves. An identity or registration tag with your contact number can ensure your pet is returned quicker if found wandering.”