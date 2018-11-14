M'boro beauty clinic changing lives since 2006

Xtreme Rejuvenation Clinic owner Diane Nitschinsk. She first opened the Maryborough clinic in 2006.

Xtreme Rejuvenation Clinic owner Diane Nitschinsk. She first opened the Maryborough clinic in 2006. Annie Perets

A NURSE, medical aesthetician, mother and passionate businesswoman are just some of the ways to describe Diane Nitschinsk.

Since opening Xtreme Rejuvenation Clinic in the heart of Maryborough in 2006, she's been on a mission to make people feel confident in their own skin.

With Fraser Coast residents making up 90 per cent of the clinic's clientele, Mrs Nitschinsk knows all too well the importance of supporting local businesses.

Having lived in Maryborough since she was 10, opening up the clinic in her hometown rather than anywhere else was an easy decision to make.

While surrounding shop-fronts have closed and changed in her 13 years in the business, Mrs Nitschinsk attributes medical-based treatments and a great team to the longevity of the clinic.

"It's about empowering people to feel good about how they look,” Mrs Nitschinsk said.

"You get a real kick out of seeing someone become happy from the treatment which they received.”

She said people generally come in looking for a way to relax, but also to leave looking younger.

Among the most popularly requested services from the treatment menu are facials, microdermabrasion sessions, manicures and pedicures, and massages.

Through her long time in business, she has the privilege of pampering multiple generations of families as they grow up. This included preparing generations for their wedding.

With her nursing background, she takes a medical approach in providing clients with advice and determining best method of treatment.

Improving people's skin is high on her passion list.

Microdermabrasion and UPL are among her preferred methods for achieving desirable results, which are offered at the clinic.

"With patients, we go through any underlying diseases and disorders they have, to check how their body will react to different treatments,” Mrs Nitschinsk said.

"From there we decide what will be best, which could be microdermabrasion leading up to a chemical peel.

"We want to mix fun and allow people a chance to relax, while achieving great results.”

Mrs Nitschinsk's daughter, Lisa-Maree, has followed in her footsteps to become a nurse and is a friendly face often seen at the clinic.

The clinic is offering Christmas design nail stamps for the silly season.

Xtreme Rejuvenation Clinic is located at 189 Adelaide St, Maryborough.

They can be reached on 41213120.