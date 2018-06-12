Menu
ON A ROLL: Ava Potter and Jasmine Standish in the 11-year girls category at the weekend's Maryborough BMX Classic. The club is eyeing state titles after the successful weekend. Alistair Brightman
Sport

M'boro BMX boss says town can host state champs

Blake Antrobus
by
12th Jun 2018 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BMX: Steven Barsby knows Maryborough has got what it takes to host the Queensland state titles for BMX racing.

The Maryborough BMX president said an amenities makeover and a bit of support from outside the club would make the Heritage City's bike track suitable enough to host the titles, which draw up to 1500 riders at a time.

It comes just days after the club's BMX Classic, where 310 riders contested a top spot on the ladder.

Barsby said the event ran smoothly, despite being down several key riders who were competing at the World Championships.

But he said the Maryborough club was already aiming for bigger events.

"We're talking about putting in our bid for 2020, so by that era the titles should be back here,” Barsby said.

"It's definitely doable, we just need a bit more assistance and some volunteers.”

The track was resurfaced in recent months, which Barsby said had "set the standard” for track quality and conditions around the region.

"So we can already use that to our advantage when we make our bid” he said.

