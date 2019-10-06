M'boro BMX riders match it with best at Queensland titles

STATE SUCCESS: Shae Rufus, Taya Rufus, Ronnie Owen and Campbell Allan display their Queensland race plates one at the State Titles in Sarina.

BMX: The recent BMX State Championship held in Sarina proved successful for Maryborough riders.

Seventeen local riders travelled up the highway to test themselves against the best in the state.

The three-day event had riders from Maryborough competing on each day.

On the first day of competition Elijah Blake, Wayne Blake and Kerry Bayntum raced in all motos in their respective divisions.

In the 11-12 cruiser girls, Shae Rufus finished eighth, earning the 8Q plate.

Her sister Teya Rufus finished third in 13-14 cruiser girls.

It wasn't just the youngsters securing good results with Ronnie Owen award the 6Q plate in the 50+ cruiser men.

Friday's racing had Storm Austin competing hard throughout the day.

In the 13 boys, Campbell Allan secured the 5Q plate.

The final day's competition was filled with Maryborough riders including Maison Lefeber, Adam Hogan, Marissa Daleck, Kobi Bastable and Vincent Dalecki.

Phoenix Robert and Mason Phillips won through to the quarter finals while Jarrah Kelly finished sixth in the semi-finals.

The Rufus sisters secured more plates from the championships with Shae securing plate 5Q in the 11 girls while Teya finished with 1Q.

The Maryborough riders will return to racing action in Maryborough on November 2 with the Twilight race meeting.