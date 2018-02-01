M'boro braced for second super moon in four days

DRIVER TO WATCH: Tyler Moon and grandfather Bob Moon at their Townsville home last year.

MARYBOROUGH could see it's second super Moon in four days if this North Queenslander fires on all cylinders on Saturday.

Tyler Moon will be one of the key men at the Queensland Sidecars Title.

He and Adam Lovell are expected to be among the frontrunners, but will need to produce the ride of their lives to eclipse the likes of Brodie Cohen and Damien Egan, and Australian champion Darrin Treloar and Jesse Headland.

Tyler is the son of highly respected driver Gary Moon, who died after a crash at Townsville Showgrounds in 2011. Gary won nine Queensland titles, Australian titles and also won a world title in 2004.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller said he expected the team of Anthony Schofield and Luke Pomeroy to be among the crowd favourites.

The duo are regular visitors to the Heritage City venue, and will adopt the "local” tag as they battle 15 other talented teams from across the country.

"You've got the best in Australia here, they're all going to pushing for the front with a title on the line,” Moller said.

"The big three - Moon, Cohen and Treloar - will be very hard to beat.

"Schofield could be one to watch. He had a good run (at the washed out November 18 event) and will have plenty of support from the crowd.”