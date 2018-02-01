Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

M'boro braced for second super moon in four days

DRIVER TO WATCH: Tyler Moon and grandfather Bob Moon at their Townsville home last year.
DRIVER TO WATCH: Tyler Moon and grandfather Bob Moon at their Townsville home last year. Scott Radford-Chisholm
Matthew McInerney
by

MARYBOROUGH could see it's second super Moon in four days if this North Queenslander fires on all cylinders on Saturday.

Tyler Moon will be one of the key men at the Queensland Sidecars Title.

He and Adam Lovell are expected to be among the frontrunners, but will need to produce the ride of their lives to eclipse the likes of Brodie Cohen and Damien Egan, and Australian champion Darrin Treloar and Jesse Headland.

Tyler is the son of highly respected driver Gary Moon, who died after a crash at Townsville Showgrounds in 2011. Gary won nine Queensland titles, Australian titles and also won a world title in 2004.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller said he expected the team of Anthony Schofield and Luke Pomeroy to be among the crowd favourites.

The duo are regular visitors to the Heritage City venue, and will adopt the "local” tag as they battle 15 other talented teams from across the country.

"You've got the best in Australia here, they're all going to pushing for the front with a title on the line,” Moller said.

"The big three - Moon, Cohen and Treloar - will be very hard to beat.

"Schofield could be one to watch. He had a good run (at the washed out November 18 event) and will have plenty of support from the crowd.”

Topics:  fcsport maryborough speedway

Fraser Coast Chronicle
New wagering expertise every Friday in the Chronicle

New wagering expertise every Friday in the Chronicle

Punters have new wagering expertise at their fingertips in every Friday edition of the Chronicle.

Learning to swim is a 'no brainer', says lifesaver

TAKING ACTION: Queensland Surf Life Saving regional manager Craig Holden believes swimming is vital skill children need to learn at a young age.

For life saver Craig Holden, kids learning to swim is a "no brainer'

How Natalie lost 60kg in 18 months

Natalie Hicks dropped half her body weight in 18 months.

Not long ago, Natalie Hicks was double the body weight she is now.

Just over a week until Aussie legends hit the Bay

BIG CONCERT: The Black Sorrows will join Aussie legends John Farnham, James Reyne and Ross Wilson at By The C.

Festival goers have just over a week to secure tickets.

Local Partners

Whatman's a Striker in the NPL

Sam Whatman joins the Queensland team from Tasmanian NPL side Rangers, with whom he spent much of 2017.

Gympie out of the Flash Footy Carnival

Gympie's Shanti Lau last year.

The Lightning Cup will be held at Maryborough's Port City Park.

premium_icon Green slams Fev over fake Mundine rivalry claims

Danny Green says Brendan Fevola’s claim that he is mates with Anthony Mundine are false. Picture: Sarah Reed

Danny Green slams Brendan Fevola’s fake Mundine rivalry claims