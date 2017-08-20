M'boro Brothers now just one win from fairytale final

MARYBOROUGH Brothers is just two fixtures from a fairytale season.

The club returned to Maryborough District Hockey Association's Division 1 men's competition with Colts to form a four- team competition this year, and will now face Granville Tigers for a place in the September 2 grand final.

Granville led defending premiers Wallaroos 3-1 late in their qualifying final.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Two late goals sent the game to extra time, and Wallaroos won in a shootout.

Brothers coach Chris McKay, who watched his side trounce Colts 4-0 in the elimination final, said his squad would be the underdog in Saturday's preliminary final.

Brothers' Corey Mason celebrates a goal. Maryborough Hockey Div 1 men's semi finals: Maryborough Brothers (blue) v Colts (red). Matthew McInerney

"I think we would clearly have the underdog tag but it's about competitive and competing for as long as we can,” McKay said.

"They're a very experienced and capable side. We've got some capable guys and some who are new to the game and are still in that learning phase.

"It will have to be a big team performance and we'll need to be at our best.”

Maryborough Hockey Div 1 men's semi finals: Maryborough Brothers (blue) v Colts (red). Matthew McInerney

Brothers' 4-0 win was the only game which did not need extra time.

"Colts didn't score which was promising but it was a very solid performance across the park,” McKay said of his team.

Brothers trio (from left) James Maniskis, Brendan Kingsford, Ben Mason after another goal. Maryborough Hockey Div 1 men's semi finals: Maryborough Brothers (blue) v Colts (red). Matthew McInerney

"There were a couple of standouts, we've got a few young fellas in the midfield who played very well.

"Pat Mushan and Laird McKay. Those two fellas are 15 and 16yo. They played really well, and then Jason Harvey as goalie was very strong as well.

"Across the board it was a very satisfying win.”

Brothers' Laird McKay in heavy traffic. Maryborough Hockey Div 1 men's semi finals: Maryborough Brothers (blue) v Colts (red). Matthew McInerney

For McKay, the biggest positive was the fact A-grade's returning teams faced off in a final.

Brothers' three wins came against the win-less Colts, who ended the season with three draws and 15 losses.

Maryborough Hockey Div 1 men's semi finals: Maryborough Brothers (blue) v Colts (red). Matthew McInerney

"It's Brothers and Colts' first year back in A-grade so we've tried to be competitive with those more seasoned Div 1 teams,” he said.

"I think both Colts and Brothers stepping up this year has been quite a success. That's always the challenge, to get back there and attempt to be competitive.

"We're conscious that it's a step up to those next guys too, Granville and Roos.”