M'boro Brumbies in every netball final

Maryborough Netball Division 3 Brumbies Bazookers player Bella Hazell in a game against the Rebels Rockettes last year. Valerie Horton

NETBALL: Brumbies Netball Club players have produced a record result coming into this afternoon's Maryborough Netball Association division finals.

Every division decider match-up features a Brumbies team, a feat which president Romona Waters can't remember seeing in her nine years playing.

Kicking off at 4pm at Pocket Rockets and Brumbies Bubbles will take to the bitumen on court four to determine the Junior Division 4 champion.

Also putting the ball in play at 4pm on court three, Wreckers will play Brumbies Boltz for the Junior Division 3 title.

Brumbies Bandits face off against the Reckless Rhinos for Junior Division 2 at the same time as Heat and Brumbies Blazers compete for Division 1 accolades on the court next door.

In the Seniors, the Brumbies Bravos attempt to upset the season chart toppers Fusion while down a player to injury at 6.30pm.

The Bravos have fought back tooth and nail to earn their spot against season favourites Fusion.

Bravos finished third on the ladder and had to win two knock out matches against teams who had previously bested them to earn their place in the grand final tonight.

Waters explained while the club would like to win, the big achievement was having all girls smiling in the final round.

"This is a great accomplishment for our club, we downsized a bit this year and to have five teams in the finals is fantastic,” she said.

"Each team's coach has done an outstanding job and really driven the girls to show the Brumbies spirit.

"We even had one team who started off down the bottom of the table at the beginning of the season and they ended up on the top at the end.”

Waters said the secret to the club's success was versatility.

"We don't have any stand outs players as all our players are good, we have the ability to play any position and can swap during a game,” she said.

"All Brumbies players are happy as if they win or lose.”