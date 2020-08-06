M’boro business cops big fine for safety fail

A MARYBOROUGH business has been fined more than $6000 for failing to install a compliant barrier around a public safety hazard.

Daniella Kleinberg and Eagle Pty Ltd were ordered to install the barricade at Maryborough's Customs House Hotel, most recently known as Lounge 1868.

The barricade was meant to restrict access to the underside of the veranda of the building, adjacent to the street, according to court documents.

The barricade was to encompass the entire affected area, taking into account the safety of the public with regard to falling wrought iron panels, structurally unsound timber and other falling debris.

The barricade "must allow to pedestrians safe passage to the footpath immediately adjacent to the building" the documents read.

The documents stated the barricade must be adequately signed in accordance with Queensland Work Health and Safety Regulations.

The business was given 30 days to comply with the order.

A complaint against the business was made by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

The business pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to contravening an enforcement notice.

The business was fined $6672.50 and ordered to pay $715 in investigation costs.

A conviction was recorded.