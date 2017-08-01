M'boro business named Best Small Employer of the Year

BEST TITLE: Owners of Maryborough Service Centre Daryn and Petrina Brims won the 2017 North Coast Best Employer of the Year award at the Queensland Training Awards last week.

FOR Daryn and Petrina Brims their younger staff aren't just workers, they are family.

It's this approach that has netted the owners of Maryborough Service Centre an award from the Queensland Training Awards for North Coast's Best Small Employer of the Year.

Their daughter Dana, currently undertaking a business diploma, accepted the award with them on Saturday.

It's a huge achievement for the husband-and-wife pair, who have operated their car service and repair business out of Maryborough since 2009 and seen dozens of employees rise through the ranks.

"Our approach is about giving staff the most to training to help them handle whatever gets thrown at them in their job and in life,” Mr Brims said.

"We help show them how to manage business expectations and even budgeting for some of our younger staff.”

Part of the approach involves supporting their staff through further study, with at least two current team members undertaking a certificate or diploma and Mr Brims offering hands-on experience in the workshop for mechanics.

But aside from this, the pair see getting to know their staff as one of the integral parts of the business, asking them if they need help or support with their home and work life and getting to know them on a personal level.

"We want to see them grow, it makes us that much happier in life to see our younger staff being happy and successful on their own,” Mr Brims said.

"10 years down the track we want to see them running their own business, being successful in their own dreams.

"It's important for us because there's more everyone gets out of the business with respect for each other.”

Along with the current trophy from the Queensland Training Awards, the business previously received Repco's Authorised Service Dealer of the Year in 2009 and 2012.

The couple believe their staff-first approach will keep them in good stead in the years to come.

"We'll just keep doing what we've always been doing, because we love the job,” Mr Brims said.

"Our reward is seeing staff, both current and former, be successful in their job and their life.”

The pair thanked their customers for helping them "grow and learn” for the last nine years.