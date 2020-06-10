M'boro cafe survives floods, COVID-19 and now fire

Parkside on Adelaide staff Julieann Sutcliffe, Amanda Rudolph and Courtney Bates with cafe owner Stacy Gleich and firefighter Brad Spencer.

OVER the past decade as a Maryborough business owner, Stacy Gleich has faced everything from floods and tough economic times to COVID-19.

So she wasn't completely surprised when fire was added to the list on Wednesday morning.

It happened when an oil cooker ignited in the kitchen of her popular cafe, Parkside on Adelaide, about 8.15am.

Located in the heart of Maryborough's central business district, people ran to the cafe from all over to offer help, while fire crews arrived at the scene within a couple of minutes to fight the blaze.

The staff at Parkside were quick to thank a man from neighbouring cafe, Alowishus Delicious, who rushed to their aid.

The team at the cafe had just sat down for breakfast when the fire started.

"It was really scary," Mrs Gleich said.

"But the main thing is nobody was hurt."

Ambulance officers checked Mrs Gleich and her employees' welfare in the aftermath of the fire.

Her husband, Daryl Gleich, said it was a setback, but they would power through it.

He had been sitting at home having a coffee when he got a phone call about the fire.

"It was looking really good. Now we've got to do another renovation," he said.

"It is a bit of a kick in the guts I'd say.".

Mr Gleich said he was hoping the damage was mostly superficial and the business would be able to reopen in a week or so.

He said floods had pretty much wiped the business out but they had bounced back from that.