Mayor George Seymour and Fusion RV owner Andy Baldacchino with new worker (R) Darcy Contessa. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

M’boro businessman extends helping hand to young trainee

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
11th Apr 2020 2:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MARYBOROUGH business owner is doing the right thing and helping a young, soon-to-be apprentice with valuable experience before his formal training starts.

Andy Baldacchino owns Fusion RV on Saltwater Creek Rd.

The company manufactures slide on campers and composite products.

Mr Baldacchino said his business had been affected by the slowdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic but he was doing his best to keep staff in work.

At a time when many companies are closing their doors, Mr Baldacchino has committed to offering Darcy Contessa a formal apprenticeship once the working world normalises.

In the meantime, he has taken on the 19-year-old in a casual capacity.

“Apprenticeships are important and give teenagers a career path,” Mr Baldacchino said.

“It’s not easy finding people with the necessary skills in specialised industries. Apprenticeships help share knowledge.”

Mr Contessa, a Regional Employment Trials jobseeker, said he was looking forward to the start of his apprenticeship.

“The current situation is tough on young people looking to upskill themselves but we must be proactive and approach those who might be able to help us,” he said.

business business news coronavirus covid-19 fraser coast regional news
