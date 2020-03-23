M'boro cafes battling to beat the shutdown

Manager of Alowishus Delicious in Maryborough, Amy Baldwin will continue to serve takeaway items through the non-essential services shutdown.

MARYBOROUGH'S cafes are battling to beat the shutdown, with several turning to takeaway options to keep their staff employed.

Alowishus Delicious in Adelaide St was open until 12pm when all cafes, hotels, pubs and clubs were ordered to close their doors.

Manager Amy Baldwin said while there would no longer be an option to dine in, takeaway meals and drinks would still be available.

The business has an app that can be downloaded so customers can order ahead.

"We want to be open for our community as much as possible as well as our employees," Ms Baldwin said.

Maryborough's French Hot Bread Shop remains open for takeaway orders.

Happy Days Diner has closed its dining area, but customers can make use of the business's Grab and Go window.

Customers can get food home delivered by calling 4194 6086.

Toast is still serving takeaway drinks, but manager Ashley Sabelburg said he was concerned the cafe would lose the social aspect of the business.

He said loyal, regular customers were still coming in for takeaway coffees and they are very understanding of the current situation.

Parkside on Adelaide is also continuing to trade from 8.30am to 1.30pm, also offering takeaway drinks and meals.

Tinana business Little Monkeys Play Centre and Cafe has closed to patrons but takeaway meals will be available and fuel can still be purchased.

Cheryl-Lyn's Cafe in Adelaide St will open between 6am and 1.30pm and 5pm and 7pm for takeaway orders.

Owner Cheryl Ramsay said closing the dine-in part of the business was for the safety of everyone.

She said the business would do the best it could in difficult times.

The Portside Cafe & Restaurant announced on its Facebook page that it would close on Monday to re-evaluate its business structure, but was definitely planning to offer takeaway meals.