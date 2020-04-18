Menu
Projects like roadworks in Maryborough should be a priority under the State Government’s Accelerated Works Program. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

M’boro can kickstart economy after COVID-19, says MP

Blake Antrobus
18th Apr 2020 1:00 AM
MARYBOROUGH should be at the top of the State Government’s project wishlist when the coronavirus fades, Bruce Saunders says.

The Maryborough MP said there was an “entire drawer full of shovel-ready projects” to pump jobs into the Heritage City.

It follows Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk asking her ministers to come up with a wishlist of projects to get the state economy back on track after the virus.

Ms Palaszczuk announced on Friday the “accelerated works program” would be looking at private and public sector projects that could be “up and running” across the state.

“We really need to make sure when we come through this, we are powering Queensland forward into the future and creating as many jobs as we can,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“I understand there are a lot of people out there hurting at the moment.

“We know how important jobs are to people.”

Mr Saunders said road upgrades in Maryborough, the Burrum Heads Pialba Rd intersection upgrade and more trains for Downer were among the priorities.

“Once we come out of the back end of COVID-19 we’ve got the works to kickstart the economy,” Mr Saunders said.

“That’s always been something that has worried me about the virus, how we’ll get people back to work.

“I’ll make sure my voice is heard in Brisbane.”

