Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

M'boro candidates awaiting election results

Carlie Walker
by

MARYBOROUGH's candidates will be closely watching the election results on Saturday night  after voting closed about 40 minutes ago.

Greens candidate Craig Armstrong said he has spent the day at the city's polling booths.

"It was quite relaxed," he said.

Mr Armstrong won't have a party tonight as results come in.

He will be sitting at home watching the results roll in on the ABC. 

He said he had a lot of support from his family and older Greens supporters during the day.

"It was actually quite a lot of fun," he said.

LNP candidate Richard Kingston will be watching the results at the Maryborough RSL with his team.

He said he had enjoyed the day and was eager to watch the results come in.

Incumbent member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders is having a private function to watch the results.

A spokesman for James Hansen said the One Nation candidate was also attending a private function.

"He's feeling positive," he said.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  election fcelection fraser coast maryborough

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Eastern brown tries to slide in on poll action

Eastern brown tries to slide in on poll action

THIS slippery fellow caused a bit of a stir when he nearly forgot to vote for his next Maryborough candidate.

OPINION: Now the campaign is over, the real test will begin

What we need now is a leader who isn't going to forget about us.

QLD ELECTION: One Nation fighting to win even one seat

LIVE BLOG: Follow the live election results through the night.

LIVE: Sorensen edges closer to fourth term in Hervey Bay

State member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen with volunteers (L) Kathy Molnar-Simpson, Norma Hannant, Joanne Stewart and John Bush outside the polling booth.

Rolling coverage from the 2017 state election.

Local Partners