M'boro candidates awaiting election results

MARYBOROUGH's candidates will be closely watching the election results on Saturday night after voting closed about 40 minutes ago.

Greens candidate Craig Armstrong said he has spent the day at the city's polling booths.

"It was quite relaxed," he said.

Mr Armstrong won't have a party tonight as results come in.

He will be sitting at home watching the results roll in on the ABC.

He said he had a lot of support from his family and older Greens supporters during the day.

"It was actually quite a lot of fun," he said.

LNP candidate Richard Kingston will be watching the results at the Maryborough RSL with his team.

He said he had enjoyed the day and was eager to watch the results come in.

Incumbent member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders is having a private function to watch the results.

A spokesman for James Hansen said the One Nation candidate was also attending a private function.

"He's feeling positive," he said.