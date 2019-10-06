M'boro carer's inspiring fight back from leg amputation

Maryborough's Jessica McDowell got back to work after four months when her leg was amputated above the knee.

Maryborough's Jessica McDowell got back to work after four months when her leg was amputated above the knee. Contributed

A SIMPLE slip was all it took for Jessica McDowell to lose her leg.

The Maryborough woman was on her way home from work at Churches of Christ Care's Fair Haven Aged Care Service when she fell.

Ms McDowell's knee dislocated and fractured, impacting her arteries and blood supply to her leg.

Rushed by rescue helicopter to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Ms McDowell received the devastating news that her leg would have to be amputated above the knee.

What followed was an intense rehabilitation program and major changes to her home and car to make the more accessible.

Ms McDowell said one thing helped keep her focused and determined throughout the challenge - her job as a personal care worker.

"I have always loved my job. When I had my accident and was told I had to have my leg amputated, all I cared about was getting back to work,” Ms McDowell said.

She said getting back to work within four months helped her beat her physical and psychological demons.

In recognition of her fight back against the odds, Ms McDowell has been named a finalist in Worksafe Queensland's Safe Work and Return to Work Awards.

One of four finalists in the injured work achievement category, Ms McDowell said the awards raised awareness of what people with serious injuries could achieve.

"No matter if you're in a wheelchair or not, you can volunteer or even cheer people on to help them,” she said.

"It doesn't matter if you've only got one leg, it doesn't stop you doing anything if you've got a positive attitude for life.”

Ms McDowell has enrolled to complete a Certificate IV in Leisure and Health.

She regularly takes part in the Maryborough parkrun, with her end goal to complete the course on two feet.

Safe Work award winners will be announce on Wednesday.