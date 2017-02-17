M'BORO CBD: The plans to bring business back into town

THERE'S a Maryborough story to be told on every corner of that city and that's what Roger John wants to capitalise on.



The Fraser Coast Regional Council's City Heart and Precinct Co-ordinator started the new position just before Christmas and he said he had plenty of ideas for the whole region.

But right now his focus is on Maryborough's central business district and the Esplanade in Hervey Bay.



Mr John, who visited the Maryborough Markets with Cr James Hansen yesterday, said he knew a lot of work had already been done by the council to revitalise the CBD, but his job was to help businesses capitalise on the improvements that had been made.



He said the Imagine This City strategy was still very much at the forefront of the council's mind and he was hoping to help businesses benefit from the history and heritage of Maryborough.



The story trail already gave people a conversation starter, Mr John said.





"Take a look at every side street, there's a story almost everywhere you look."





Mr John said like Parkside Cafe in Adelaide St, he would encourage other businesses to take on a heritage look as part of the Imagine This City strategy.



"We need to help businesses capitalise on what has been done," he said.



Encouraging more people from Hervey Bay to visit the markets of a Thursday was one part of his plan.



Mr John said the slides at WetSide, interactive signs and street banners along the Esplanade were also part of his vision for the region.



He said he hoped to give the Esplanade a festive atmosphere.



The CBDs in Tiaro and Howard are next on his list, with the aim of attracting more visitors to the outlying towns.

