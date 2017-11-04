News

M'boro choir students lift up their voices

Boni Holmes
by

MORE than 350 Maryborough choir and singing students fine tuned their musical skills to celebrate Music: Count Us In 2017.

MCUI brings teachers, parents, students and the music industry together in celebration of music and music education.

Event organiser Alison Lunnon said the aim of the day was to get everyone together in music.

Three months ago the music teacher put out the call to all the schools.

"It was lovely to get that cross of percussion and string ensembles, primary, secondary, catholic and state schools," Ms Lunnon said.

"Some of the schools have been doing MCUI since in started in 2012 and others joined us for the first time.

"We really had a good representation."

Topics:  choir fccommunity fcschools maryborough

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

One Nation support surges in latest poll

premium_icon One Nation support surges in latest poll

Support for One Nation has surged, according to the results of the election’s first Galaxy Poll.

OUR SAY: We're awaiting our rose this election

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (left) and the Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson (right).

Ms Palaszczuk was wooing voters before the election was called.

Hyne Timber named 'best business' at awards night

TOP TEAM: (from left) David and Peta Spencer, Peter Schiller, Katie Fowden, Jon and Lindy Kleinschmidt, Shane and Chrissie Robertson and James Hyne.

The six-generation family business claimed the top spot.

PHOTO: Man wanted for questioning over alleged stabbing

Police are searching for this man, who they believe could assist them with their inquiries after a stabbing in Maryborough on Thursday.

Police have released a photo of a man wanted for questioning.

Local Partners