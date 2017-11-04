M'boro choir students lift up their voices

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

MORE than 350 Maryborough choir and singing students fine tuned their musical skills to celebrate Music: Count Us In 2017.

MCUI brings teachers, parents, students and the music industry together in celebration of music and music education.

Event organiser Alison Lunnon said the aim of the day was to get everyone together in music.

Three months ago the music teacher put out the call to all the schools.

"It was lovely to get that cross of percussion and string ensembles, primary, secondary, catholic and state schools," Ms Lunnon said.

"Some of the schools have been doing MCUI since in started in 2012 and others joined us for the first time.

"We really had a good representation."