M’boro churches take Easter online

Reach Church's youth leader Matt Chandler sets up to pre-record a service for live streaming this Easter.

TECHNICALLY Moses may have been the first man to download files from the cloud using a tablet, but he’s met his match as churches in Maryborough prepare to live stream their Easter services this Sunday.

Maryborough Ministers’ Fraternal chairman and Reach Church Fraser Coast Senior Pastor Darron Hayhoe said if the coronavirus pandemic had happened just 10 years ago, the Fraser Coast’s churches would have been in real trouble.

“They’d have had no way of connecting with congregations other than with telephones,” Pr Hayhoe said.

“Even now, it’s especially hard for older people who don’t use social media or computers.

“Fortunately, over the past year we’ve put a lot of effort into our online presence because there are many young families in Maryborough.

“Responses to our live streams (since coronavirus) have been overwhelming with more than 2000 hits last Sunday.”

Pr Hayhoe urged anyone who wanted to join a live-streamed Easter service to connect using a mobile phone, computer or tablet.

“A lot of churches are trying different things with live streaming and most people have smart phones or they have close family members who do have them,” he said.

Maryborough’s Grace Community Church Pastor Graham Waterson said their Facebook page was linked to their website.

“Many older folk don’t have mobile phones but if they have a computer, they can still go to our website,” he said.

GCC will be live streaming services and children’s activities this Easter.

“We’ve got a whole program ready to go live on Sunday. We’ll also be going online with our church family to play games, leading in with the Easter story,” Pr Waterson said.

“The beauty of live streaming is that we’re able to reach people living in remote areas. We have a little church in Blackall and nine of that congregation came to church with us last week.

“They loved it! We’re one church, previously separated by distance but now we’re not.

“The amount of people from all over Australia, some we don’t even know, are texting us saying ‘Hey, this is really great’.”

Pr Hayhoe said Reach Church’s live-streaming technology was available to other churches.

“We’re all set up so if any other churches want to come in and prerecord we’ll open up and let it happen. It’s about us working together,” he said.

For more details, email reach.info@reachcfc.com.au.