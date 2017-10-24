M'boro City Hall turns red for World Polio Day

MARYBOROUGH City Hall will be bathed in red tonight for World Polio Day.

The Heritage City's council building will be lit up in a shade of red to mark the international day aiming to end polio across the world.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the Fraser Coast Regional Council was a big supporter of the cause.

"It's very important to highlight that people are going through hard times, and we share in these thoughts and sympathies," Cr Sanderson said.

The council made a similar move in the Light Up for Mito campaign, with the building turning green to raise awareness of mitochondrial disease in September.

To donate to World Polio Day, go to https://www.endpolio.org/.