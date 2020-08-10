Menu
Maryborough Woodturners and Woodcrafters Guild expo – (L) Les Charteris and Bill Brown from Bundaberg and Trevor Brennan and Kev Robinson from Maryborough.
Clubs

M’boro club supporting men’s health gets big boost

Carlie Walker
10th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
MARYBOROUGH Woodturners will be one of three Wide Bay Men's Sheds to receive funding from the Federal Government.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien announced $17,000 would go to the community groups, which support the health and wellbeing of local men.

"Men's Sheds play a valuable role in the Wide Bay communities, and I'm pleased to be able to boost the resources of the Maryborough Woodturners, Numabulla Men's Shed and Tin Can Bay Men's Shed with this funding under the 20th funding round of the National Shed Development Programme," Mr O'Brien said.

"Staying socially connected with other people is really beneficial for mental and emotional wellbeing, and since COVID, our local Men's Sheds have become more important than ever before as places for men to safely meet up, have a chat and participate in projects."

Maryborough Woodturners will receive $2025 for first aid training, Numabulla Men's Shed will receive $10,000 for upgrades to the shed's roofing and water tank, and Tin Can Bay Men's Shed will receive $5000 to go towards a generator.

A Men's Shed can range from purpose-built facilities, multipurpose buildings or shared spaces.

Mr O'Brien said Men's Sheds were particularly important for regional, rural, and remote communities.

"In many communities in Wide Bay, local Men's Sheds are rapidly becoming one of the most important organisations in their area, where members make connections, serve their community, and work to assist other community organisations," he said.

More than 6000 men across Australia are expected to benefit from the program, with 121 Men's Sheds receiving funding under this round.

Since 2013, the Federal Government has provided $5.4 million through the National Shed Development program to support Men's Sheds across Australia.

