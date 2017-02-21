M'boro councillors ask community to pray for rain

Councillor Paul Truscott is urging the community to join the prayer for rain.

MARYBOROUGH councillors are calling on the community to come together and pray for rain at the Heritage City faces its driest February on record.

Paul Truscott and Daniel Sanderson have organised an event at Maryborough City Hall between 5,30pm and 6.30pm on Thursday, with leaders from the city's church community to attend and lead the prayer for rain.

The lack of rain in the region has led to an ongoing joke about a dome sitting over the Fraser Coast and Cr Truscott said it was time to be rid of it.

"Anybody is welcome to attend," he said.

Cr Truscott said while the dome had been something of a joke in the community, the lack of rain was no laughing matter.

He said he was aware of the challenges faced by the region's farmers.

"Some farmers are struggling with access to water for crops and feed for their livestock," Cr Truscott said.

"Residents on tank water understand these concerns and some have had to purchase water to top up tanks.

"Water restrictions will become tighter at the end of February if there isn't significant rainfall across the Fraser Coast."

Cr Truscott said people from any religious background was welcome.

He said churches had already started praying for rain, with congregations across Maryborough uniting in prayer at 10.30am on Sunday.

"With the severe conditions currently across the region, one of the driest and hottest summers on record, it's hard hearing from some farmers who have expressed their concern in slowly watching their crop die.

"At council we get blamed for a lot, even if the Broncos lose somehow that's our fault, but the weather is definitely out of our local government jurisdiction.

"People jokingly ask what can we do about it?

"My response is typically that council can't, but for those of us that have faith, we can ask the one who can.

"I think it's great that we have an opportunity for the public to come together in this way to ask."

Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology had some bad news for the region, saying that the chances of rain before next week were "pretty low I think".

"You guys really missed out on the weekend," he said.

While there would be slightly cooler temperatures throughout the region, the best Hervey Bay could hope for was some isolated showers, Mr Narramore said, with little on the horizon for Maryborough.

So far Maryborough has received just 4mm of rain in February and it is on track to record its driest February on record.

The lowest total Maryborough has ever recorded was 12mm.

The average rainfall for Maryborough in February is 173mm.

Mr Narramore said normally Maryborough would receive an average of 338mm of rain across January and February, but since New Year's Day just 20mm had been recorded.

Cr Truscott was optimistic, saying a few years ago, politicians in Brisbane had prayed for rain during a dry spell and soon after there was a flood.

"We might have to put some caveats into the prayer," he said.