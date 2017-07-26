Woman charged with dangerous operation of car faces court

A WOMAN charged with dangerously operating a vehicle while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance has had her reporting conditions altered.



Howard's Lauren Danielle Atkinson appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week and asked that her reporting conditions be changed as she had no transport to get to Maryborough.



She was allowed to report to the Howard police station on Monday and Friday.

Ms Atkinson was also facing charges of possessing a knife in a public place and failing to stop a motor vehicle.

The case was adjourned until August 28 and her bail was enlarged until then.

