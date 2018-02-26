Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Apricot is directed by Maryborough-born director Lana Del Arte.
Apricot is directed by Maryborough-born director Lana Del Arte. Contributed
Entertainment

M'boro director to feature at Flickerfest event at Brolga

Carlie Walker
by
26th Feb 2018 2:19 PM

EVERY emotion, from tears to laughter, will be felt when Flickerfest brings the best Australian short films to the screen at the Brolga Theatre.

The event will be held on March 4 from 2pm with the Best of Australian Shorts programme to be followed by the Short Laughs Comedy programme at 5pm.

The event will include the delighful short film Apricot, directed by Lana Del Arte, who was born in Maryborough.

Other highlights will include Lost Property Office, which is about Ed, it's sole inhabitant, who is in many ways as lost a the items, along with the creative and inspiring Miro and the animated short Martha the Monster, which features the voice of Australian actress Rose Byrne.

Tickets cost $10 to $12 and can be purchased by calling 4122 6060.
 

Related Items

Show More
apricot brolga theatre entertainment fcevents maryborough short film
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Man accused of secretly filming up skirts has case adjourned

Man accused of secretly filming up skirts has case adjourned

News Police allege he used a phone and a GoPro to commit the crimes.

  • 26th Feb 2018 5:30 PM
Popular speaker at Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce breakfast

Popular speaker at Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce breakfast

Business Angela Koning will be the guest speaker at the event.

  • 26th Feb 2018 5:36 PM
Mum wrongfully accused of using phone while driving wins trial

Mum wrongfully accused of using phone while driving wins...

Crime Magistrate Stephen Guttridge found her not guilty.

  • 26th Feb 2018 5:12 PM
Bay stinger attack haunts victim as weather warms

Bay stinger attack haunts victim as weather warms

News Chantelle was rushed to hospital and suffered two cardiac arrests.

Local Partners