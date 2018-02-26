M'boro director to feature at Flickerfest event at Brolga

EVERY emotion, from tears to laughter, will be felt when Flickerfest brings the best Australian short films to the screen at the Brolga Theatre.



The event will be held on March 4 from 2pm with the Best of Australian Shorts programme to be followed by the Short Laughs Comedy programme at 5pm.



The event will include the delighful short film Apricot, directed by Lana Del Arte, who was born in Maryborough.



Other highlights will include Lost Property Office, which is about Ed, it's sole inhabitant, who is in many ways as lost a the items, along with the creative and inspiring Miro and the animated short Martha the Monster, which features the voice of Australian actress Rose Byrne.



Tickets cost $10 to $12 and can be purchased by calling 4122 6060.

