M’boro doctor crisis looms as red tape takes toll

GOVERNMENT bureaucracy hurting the most disadvantaged members of our community.

That was how one Maryborough medical centre owner described the health department standards making it seemingly impossible to recruit new doctors in the Heritage City’s clinics.

Marcin Lazinski owned Bazaar St Medical Centre, the only fully bulk billing practice in the city.

He was forced to close the clinic’s doors this week, saying an inability to find doctors to replace two that had left had forced his hand.

The barrister and business owner warned his practice may not be the last to fall and said a serious doctor shortage could be on the way.

In a region with rates of melanoma, infant mortality and diabetes-related deaths well above the national average – according to the latest Primary Health Needs Assement report – this could be a health crisis, he said.

Mr Lazinski said the Federal Government’s shift last year to the Distribution Priority Area model made it prohibitively difficult to find doctors for Maryborough’s medical centres.

According to the Department of Health website, DPA classification “identifies locations in Australia with a shortage of medical practitioners”.

“International medical graduates work in a DPA to be eligible for Medicare,” the website reads.

DPA classification also takes factors including socio-economic status into account.

Maryborough is not DPA classified, meaning medical practices cannot recruit recent international graduates.

Greg Hunt, Minister for Health, said Maryborough practices still had options for hiring doctors.

“While practices in Maryborough are unable to employ restricted medical practitioners, they may still employ Australian trained doctors, or doctors not subject to section 19AB of the Health Insurance Act 1973,” Mr Hunt said.

However, despite an exhaustive search, Mr Lazinski said he could not find such a candidate for the two vacant GP positions at his practice.

The only eligible candidate, he said, would be an Australian trained, unrestricted doctor or an internationally-trained doctor who had practised as a GP for at least 10 years.

This made his talent pool incredibly shallow, he said, as Maryborough was competing with practices in major cities for such candidates.

He is not alone in his struggles with the DPA system.

Rachel Hyne, practice manager at Francis Family Doctors on Kent St, said she had tried for 18 months to fill a vacant GP role.

She has finally found a viable candidate, eager to live and work in Maryborough, but their appointment is still subject to Medicare approval.

Mrs Hyne said she could not understand why Maryborough was not classified under DPA, given its high rates of chronic disease and low socio-economic status.

She said it made no sense nearby centres like Gympie, Bundaberg and even parts of the Sunshine Coast were DPA classified while Maryborough was not.

“You would think when they brought in the DPA last year, given Maryborough’s socio-economic status, given our level of comorbidity here and the huge amount of disease management we do in the area, it would seem it would be a given we would be classified,” Mrs Hyne said.

“It’s extremely convoluted. It is bureaucracy gone mad.”

Mrs Hyne has worked in general practice since 1993.

In all that time, she had never been able to find an unrestricted, Australian-trained doctor willing to work in Maryborough.

“They’re nowhere to be found,” Mrs Hyne said.

“We’d welcome them with open arms but we cannot fill those positions.”

Mrs Hyne said she was aware of at least seven full time doctor positions currently vacant in Maryborough.

Her practice had been forced to close its books to new patients and even had to turn away patients “pleading” over the phone after the closure of Bazaar St.

She also said the workload placed immense stress on the doctors she did have, who regularly worked late to keep up.

Mrs Hyne said Maryborough was “caught in the middle” – not disadvantaged enough to receive DPA classification but not “metro” enough to attract experienced doctors.

Hervey Bay is also not classified under DPA but much of the surrounding Fraser Coast is, including Tiaro and Boonooroo.

Both Mr Lazinski and Mrs Hyne said people with multiple chronic health conditions needed a reliable, bulk billing practice close to home as travelling was not always an option and health expenses could quickly soar.

Health Minister Hunt said attracting doctors to regional areas was a “significant challenge and a priority for the Australian Government”.

The health department was contacted for further comment but had not responded by the time of publication.