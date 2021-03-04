Menu
It will be alleged that the man was driving with 0.233 per cent blood alcohol content, nearly five times the legal limit.. Picture: iSTOCK
News

M’boro driver allegedly caught almost five times over limit

Carlie Walker
4th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
A man has allegedly been caught driving while almost five times the legal alcohol limit.

The driver was stopped by police at Tinana on February 27.

It will be alleged the man was driving with 0.233 per cent blood alcohol content, nearly five times the legal limit.

The 54-year-old Maryborough man’s driver‘s licence was suspended and he is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on March 31, charged with driving while under the influence.

In a separate incident that day, police intercepted a man on the Mary River at Beaver Rock.

It will be alleged that man was driving a power boat with 0.089 per cent BAC, nearly twice the legal limit.

A 37-year-old Maryborough man was charged with driving while over the general alcohol limit and is expected to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on April 28.

Five more drivers across the Fraser Coast were also charged on the weekend after providing positive drug tests.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP2100386286, QP2100387347.

