A drug addict and serial thief who left his fingerprints at three separate crime scenes has been given jail time.
Crime

M'boro drug addict leaves fingerprints at crime scene

Jodie Callcott
by
11th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
Maryborough Magistrates Court heard Trevor Douglas Bettiens, 43, reverted to his old drug-using ways after his father died.

Bettiens broke into three Maryborough houses between January 21 and April 4, stealing food, soft drinks and electrical items.

Police prosecutor Louise McConnell said Bettiens used a large screwdriver to break into the first house and rummaged through cupboards and draws in the kitchen and bedroom.

Ms McConnell said police found two fingerprints on the main door and another three on a jar of food.

She said the fingerprints from the house matched the prints on a large screwdriver which belonged to Bettiens.

Bettiens broke into another two houses, leaving his fingerprints behind at each location.

Police executed a search warrant on April 5 and arrested Bettiens.

He declined a police interview but did say he was at the last house for what he thought was going to be a drug deal.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and was convicted and sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail with a parole date set for February 4, 2020.

