M'boro drummer supports star at Logies

ROCK ON: Maryborough musician Darran Muller played at the Logies on Sunday as part of Guy Sebastian's band.

PERFORMING with Guy Sebastian at the 2019 Logie awards will stick in Darran Muller's mind as one of his favourite gigs.

The memory is a close second to supporting the Aussie star at the Australian Open Men's Singles final this year, to a live crowd of 20,000 and a world-wide television audience of 200 million.

While he didn't get to rub shoulders with television stars at Sunday's annual event, the Maryborough drummer said the real party was in the green room.

"It was a better concert than what went on in the Logies,” he said with a laugh.

"A bunch of unbelievable singers and musicians together, there were so many moments of hairs standing on the back of the neck.”

Mr Muller has travelled the world as a musician and music producer.

An Aldridge State High School alumnus, Mr Muller said his secrets to success in the music industry were diversifying his skills, networking and being tenacious.