M'boro farmer from Married At First Sight finally finds love

Now rodeo-loving Mr Hollands is smitten after meeting the love of his life Roslyn Buerkner, a Gold Coast mother involved in the horse racing industry who he met through a charity event for Healing Hooves.

Now rodeo-loving Mr Hollands is smitten after meeting the love of his life Roslyn Buerkner, a Gold Coast mother involved in the horse racing industry who he met through a charity event for Healing Hooves.

HAVING his heart broken on national television on the reality series Married At First Sight was just part of the journey to finding true love for Maryborough farmer Sean Hollands.

The half reality series, half social experiment paired Mr Hollands with Perth's Susan Rawlings, a self-confessed city woman who had never lived on the land, in what the show's experts hoped would be a case of "opposites attract".

It wasn't to be, with hundreds of thousands of viewers left shocked when country man Mr Hollands left the show a single man

Now rodeo-loving Mr Hollands is smitten after meeting the love of his life Roslyn Buerkner, a Gold Coast mother involved in the horse racing industry who he met through a charity event for Healing Hooves. "We were both involved in the charity, before I was even on the show," Mr Hollands said about their introduction in August last year.

"The distance with Susan was nothing to do with us not working out, she simply disliked the animal side of things, which is a massive part of my life.

"When you're a horse person, you understand they play a big part.

"Roslyn was right under my nose."

The local father of two was thrown into the public eye last year after the show went to air, which he admitted was a massive learning curve.

"So many things in my life have changed since the show," Mr Hollands said.

"My self-confidence has grown and I learnt first-hand how much bullying there is on social media.

"It has taught me to be more resilient, I learnt if you take it to heart you get yourself in a bad place."

"People don't really know you, but they think they do because of the way we were portrayed on the show."

Becoming a minor celebrity and boasting more than 22,000 followers on social media, Mr Hollands said he is now working on exciting new projects.

Although the journey to find his match took him across Australia and into the living rooms of thousands of homes, Mr Hollands said he doesn't regret his Married At First Sight appearance.

"In a way the experiment worked," he laughed.

"I really believe, still to this day, being on the show helped Roslyn and I get together.

"My advice is - don't worry about dating sites, get involved in your local charities and meet people with the same interests.

"It'll come to you when you're not looking."