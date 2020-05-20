M’boro Fire Brigade stories unravelled

Trevor McTernan is asking readers to contact him if they know the names of the four Maryborough Fire Brigade officers in this historic photo taken about 1900.

TREVOR McTernan’s call for information on the Maryborough Fire Brigade in the Maryborough Herald (April 30) has netted the author a plethora of material for his new book.

Mr McTernan said one woman who responded was pictured in the 1957 fire brigade Christmas photo with her four siblings.

“Her father worked for the then Wide Bay Burnett Regional Electricity Board and her family had a dedicated phone from the fire station, which was called every evening at 6:40 to ensure it was working.

“Her father’s role was, as part of a team, was to respond to call outs during the evening to isolate electrical supply to fires, especially structural, to ensure the safety of firemen.

“While I was aware of the preparation within the fire station (they ran the fire engines and tested alarms, telephones, and sirens), I was unaware of the wider and integrated preparation within the wider community.”

Mr McTernan said another person provided him with information about the Thomas family, which had fire brigade connections over multi generations from 1914 until 1982.

“Truly wonderful contributions,” he said. “Each contribution makes the story more complete and is greatly appreciated.”

Mr McTernan was born and bred at the station and lived there until his late father, Allan McTernan, retired as deputy chief in 1969.”

The author welcomes any further information people are willing to contribute.

“I’d particularly like the names and details of the four firemen photographed here; nothing is known of these men.”

Mr McTernan can be contacted via email at maryboroughfirebrigadehistory@gmail.com