Maryborough fishing vessel celebrates 100th birthday

Eric Hume, grandson of original owner Henry Hume, and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour are pictured holding the official message from Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, David Hurley.

Eric Hume, grandson of original owner Henry Hume, and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour are pictured holding the official message from Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, David Hurley.

IT'S ONE of Maryborough's oldest fishing vessels - and this week it celebrated its 100th birthday.

The MV Ella, designed by Henry Hume in 1920, was restored by the city's boating fraternity in 1995 after Maryborough City Council bought the vessel.

Four years later it was displayed in the Bond Store Museum.

"In 2015, it was removed from the museum and placed into storage to await a new suitable location," Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

"Plans are now in progress to install the MV Ella at the Maryborough Heritage Centre at 164 Richmond Street, but as all approvals are not yet finalised, her 100th birthday event is being held at the Hume family home where the vessel is currently located."

The Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, David Hurley, said 100 years ago, the MV Ella was a familiar sight on the Port of Maryborough and Mary River.

"As a fishing vessel, Ella not only supplied seafood to the population of Maryborough and surrounding regions, she also employed local deck hands. Ella, therefore, was integral to the health of the local economy.

"Old vessels no longer in use that are moored in harbours or displayed in heritage centres or maritime museums are not just items of interest for boating enthusiasts.

"These vessels often represent a tangible link to a bygone era and remind us of the important role they once played in developing coastal communities.

"The sight of a fully restored MV Ella will bring much joy for older generations, especially of the Fraser Coast.

"Thanks must go to the volunteers, other groups, and local and state governments, for helping bring this project to fruition.

"I hope the MV Ella's colourful and important journey continues for many years to come."