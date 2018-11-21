M'boro free fitness classes

HEALTHY COMMUNITY: Maryborough's Michelle Suter punches while Alva Robinson holds the boxing pads at the launch of Live Life Get Active free fitness classes in Anzac Park yesterday.

MARYBOROUGH has joined Hervey Bay in offering free fitness classes to the public with a particular emphasis on aiding cancer sufferers with rehabilitation thanks to the Live Life, Get Active program.

Local residents now have the opportunity to try their hand at boxing, cross training and yoga sessions after the official launch in Maryborough's Anzac Park yesterday.

The initiative aims to improve the health and well being of the community designed by former Olympian Jane Flemming as co-founder of Live Life Get Active.

LLGA is funded through corporate sponsorship with the region's oncology providers Genesis Care and Fraser Coast Regional Council is providing the use of its parks.

Mayor George Seymour said the physical fitness and health program was also designed to address obesity in the region.

"The classes are led by local personal trainers and yoga instructors which ensures the program not only benefits people wanting to get active but also our local economy,” he said.

"Data from regional Australia indicates more than 70 percent of adults are overweight or obese across the Wide Bay.

"The classes are also an opportunity for people to play in a park, meet new people and have fun.”

The Fraser Coast is one of 70 locations across Australia participating in the program with the Anzac Park program in Maryborough adding to Torquay Park's existing sessions in Hervey Bay.

Genesis Care Oncology General Manager Andrew Saunders said patients undergoing cancer treatment will be encouraged to participate in the camp which is provided at no out-of-pocket cost.

"We also provide services for the region's cardiology needs and because of this we deal with the two of the largest health burdens in Australia - heart disease and cancer.

"With this program we can help cancer suffers do some light exercise in a social environment as well as help to prevent diagnosis through a healthier community.

"The side effects of a lot of treatments is fatigue and lethargy which a little exercise has been clinically proven to help with positive outcomes.

"We have other support groups we recommend to our patients but this is a new one which is shared with the whole community.

"Its well-known that patients have better outcomes if treated locally, better compliance, better support, reduced stress, reduced costs and overall, they are happier. Add a free exercise camp to the mix and we have a very happy community.”

Mayor Seymour explained the program has a number of benefits besides promoting fitness.

"It fosters social inclusion, increased opportunities for disadvantaged residents and encourages people into our parks,” he said.

"One of the things I wanted to achieve as Mayor was free fitness classes for the local community.

"And it fits with our goal to make the Fraser Coast healthy, vibrant and active.”

Fitcamp trainer Mel Macaulay said participants must be over the age of 18.

"We welcome everyone to our sessions from young adults to retirees,” she said.

"Hervey Bay has two local trainers and Maryborough will have three.

"The beautiful thing is it is designed for beginners getting back into exercise and you take everything at your own level.”

To book a spot go to the Live Life, Get Active website at livelifegetactive.com.