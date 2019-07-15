M'BORO FREEZING: Frosty start for first day back to school

THE Fraser Coast has shivered its way through its coldest morning of the year, with temperatures in Maryborough plummeting to -0.1 degrees.

In Hervey Bay, temperatures dropped to 3.5 degrees.

Both cities were well below the July average low temperatures of 10 in Hervey Bay 8.7 in Maryborough.

Kimba Wong, forecaster with the Bureau of Meteorology, said a cold dry air mass making its way to the coast was responsible for the drop in temperatures.

"A pretty strong cold front has passed through the southern states and made its way up through Queensland," she said.

"It is a static weather pattern with nothing changing until the weekend."

While temperatures are set to warm up towards the weekend, Maryborough remains vulnerable to freezing temperatures in the coming days.

"The location of Maryborough is quite sheltered and when it's a little further inland it can get a little colder," Ms Wong said.

"Winds tend to drop off and when it's calm overnight, the air close to the surface cools down."

Temperatures also dropped in surrounding areas, with Gympie reaching a low of -0.2 degrees.

In Gayndah 2.2 degrees was recorded while Bundaberg reached a low of 5.5 degrees.