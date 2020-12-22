M’boro gelball arena could bring state, national titles

A NEW indoor gelball arena to be set up in Maryborough's CBD could attract state and national titles to the area.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said he had supported the initiative, which was the brainchild of Orrie and Wayne Cross, the owners of U-Gelly, a gelblaster business in Adelaide St, from day one.

The indoor arena will be at the former Boltons Theatre building in Ellena St.

Mr Saunders said the arena would add another dimension to the CBD, bringing families into the centre of the city.

"I unashamedly am a gelblaster fan," he said.

Mr Saunders supported changing the laws that allowed gelblasters to be used in Queensland.

He said he viewed it as a an extreme sport and one that helped keep people active and promoted family bonding.

He said attracting people to the region to contest state and national titles would also be a bonus.

Mr Saunders said he would challenge Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour to a competition when the arena officially opened.

Orrie said while no date had been set for the opening of the indoor area, he was already building ideas for what it would look like.

He is also asking for the gelblaster community to share their ideas about what the indoor gel playing field should look like.

"It will open up a whole new realm of possibilities for the sport," Mr Cross said.