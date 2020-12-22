Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders with U-Gelly owners Wayne and Orrie Cross.
Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders with U-Gelly owners Wayne and Orrie Cross.
Business

M’boro gelball arena could bring state, national titles

Carlie Walker
22nd Dec 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NEW indoor gelball arena to be set up in Maryborough's CBD could attract state and national titles to the area.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said he had supported the initiative, which was the brainchild of Orrie and Wayne Cross, the owners of U-Gelly, a gelblaster business in Adelaide St, from day one.

The indoor arena will be at the former Boltons Theatre building in Ellena St.

Mr Saunders said the arena would add another dimension to the CBD, bringing families into the centre of the city.

"I unashamedly am a gelblaster fan," he said.

Mr Saunders supported changing the laws that allowed gelblasters to be used in Queensland.

He said he viewed it as a an extreme sport and one that helped keep people active and promoted family bonding.

He said attracting people to the region to contest state and national titles would also be a bonus.

Mr Saunders said he would challenge Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour to a competition when the arena officially opened.

Orrie said while no date had been set for the opening of the indoor area, he was already building ideas for what it would look like.

He is also asking for the gelblaster community to share their ideas about what the indoor gel playing field should look like.

"It will open up a whole new realm of possibilities for the sport," Mr Cross said.

More Stories

gelball maryborough national titles state
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Shocked’: Police reveal Fraser Island fire four’s reaction

        Premium Content ‘Shocked’: Police reveal Fraser Island fire four’s reaction

        News A top Fraser Coast detective has spoken out about the arrest of four young men who lit an illegal campfire.

        Coast suburbs record some of state’s highest rent rises

        Premium Content Coast suburbs record some of state’s highest rent rises

        Property Property demand showing no signs of slowing ahead of Christmas

        Meet the rescue cat no-one wants as pressure on pound peaks

        Premium Content Meet the rescue cat no-one wants as pressure on pound peaks

        Pets & Animals Bravo is one of about 60 cats and kittens still looking for their forever home.

        Hi-tech navy joins search for illegal fishers in QLD waters

        Premium Content Hi-tech navy joins search for illegal fishers in QLD waters

        News The surveillance from Townsville down to the Fraser Coast included helicopters and...