M'boro golfer soars with the birdies in Wide Bay golf comp

GOLF: FOR Andrew Eaves, success is all in the swing.

The Maryborough golfer won the Wide Bay Open and Closed Championship at the weekend, the biggest competition he's won since he started competitive golfing.

About 35 players ventured out to the Men and Ladies Wide Bay Open and Closed Championship in Bundaberg and Bargara.

Eaves was equal to par after shooting one under on the first day.

"You never go out expecting to win, because there are so many good golfers in the region,” Eaves told the Chronicle.

He ended up winning the competition with a one under total over the 36 holes. Fellow golfer Lachlan Hancock finished third with a 4 under par round.

"I guess we'll just see what happens with the rest of this year, I might keep progressing onto bigger events,” Eaves said.

"I've always loved trying to improve my golfing.