M’boro grandma gets special Play School shout-out

Maryborough's Majorie Byrne watching her grandson Matthew Backer in Play School. He was making toilet roll dolls out of his family members, including Majorie.

SITTING in the rumpus room where she used to play with her grandson, Maryborough's Marjorie Byrne now watches him on the television screen.

This week, the grandmother of Play School presenter and former Chronicle cadet Matthew Backer, even got a special mention on iconic children's program.

Matt was showing children how to make tiny toy people out of toilet rolls in an arts and crafts segment.

With a photo of Mrs Byrne nearby, Matt carried out the art lesson by making a toilet roll toy person just like his grandmother.

Majorie said it was special to be able to see her grandson on the television.

"I'm very proud," she said.

"He just loves acting."

Majorie has seen her talented grandson perform in theatre productions in Sydney and Brisbane.

Now, when she feels like seeing what he's up to, all she needs to do is turn on her TV.

"She tunes in occasionally to see what I'm getting up to," Matt said.

"She also watched Operation Buffalo - a TV series I was in this year too."

To watch thee Play School segment (and learn how to make family portraits out of toilet rolls) click here.

Matt has been on the family favourite since 2017.

His nephews are avid watchers of the show, so it's no surprise they too got a toilet roll created in their image.