M'boro group secures rare plane for aviation museum

FIGHTER PLANE: The CAC Wackett, A3-87 that will be displayed at the Maryborough Military Aviation Museum, after the group secured its purchase from Mareeba. Contributed

MARYBOROUGH'S Military Aviation Museum has taken its first step towards establishing its collection of historical displays with one of the rarest former aircrafts to be displayed at their new building.

The skeleton of a CAC Wackett A3-87 fighter plane has been secured by the museum group after a $4000 grant from the Maryborough RSL.

The aircraft is being transported down from Mareeba.

Military Aviation Museum secretary David Geck said it was one of the major items the museum group identified as a display piece.

"We're all very excited to see the deal go through,” Mr Geck said.

"There's only about seven of these types of aircraft left around Australia, and about four of them are displayed in museums.”

Mr Geck said the plane was a training aircraft used at the Maryborough airport during WWII to train wireless airgunners.

The RSL's grant allowed the group to purchase and transport the aircraft after the Mareeba museum announced it was downgrading its scale.

Once secured, it will be stored in one of the hangers at Maryborough airport.

It follows the museum group being granted a lease for a plot of land near the airport at last month's council meeting.

Mr Geck said the group would need to restore the quality of the plane before it is ready to be displayed.

"It's only the frame and the engine, so it will require a lot of work to get it up to display standards,” he said.