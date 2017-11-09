M'boro, Hervey Bay candidates learn ballot positions

MARYBOROUGH and Hervey Bay candidates have learned their ballot positions as election day on November 25 inches closer.

Greens candidate Jennie Cameron scored the sweet spot at the top of the ballot paper for Hervey Bay, with incumbent LNP MP Ted Sorensen down on the third peg.

Labor's Adrian Tantari placed second, while One Nation's Damian Huxham is fourth and Independent candidate Jannean Dean is fifth.

Mr Huxham told the Chronicle he wasn't too bothered with his position on the ballot.

In Maryborough, Independent candidate Roger Currie took the top spot, followed by the LNP's Richard Kingston and One Nation's James Hansen.

Labor's Bruce Saunders and Greens candidate Craig Armstrong placed fourth and fifth respectively.

Pre-polling opens this Monday. You can vote at 82 Dayman St, Urangan, in Hervey Bay or 76 Adelaide St in Maryborough.