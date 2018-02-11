Menu
Man with history of 'different sexual behaviour' out on bail

Annie Perets
by

A MARYBOROUGH man with a disturbing history of odd sexual behaviour has been released on bail.

Jamie Thomas Lacey was arrested in October last year charged with possession of child exploitation material.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards told Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Friday the 37-year-old man had displayed "different sexual behaviour" since 2002.

His history includes breaking into places to masturbate.

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel said his client should be granted bail given the substantial time he had served in prison, and said it would still be some time before Lacey's latest charges were resolved.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge granted Lacey bail on the condition that he did not access the internet.

Snr Const Edwards expressed concerns Lacey would re-offend.

But Mr Guttridge said Lacey was not an "unacceptable risk" to the community if he abided by his bail conditions.

Lacey's next appearance in court will be on February 22.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
