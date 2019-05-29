M'boro hockey dominates Wide Bay Zone champs

UNDEFEATED: Maryborough under-13 girls team swept to victory in the Wide Bay zone championships at the weekend.

Hockey: If the weekend is anything to go by, Maryborough representative teams are in good stead for the upcoming state championships.

Local teams swept the board in the under-13 and U18 zone finals held in Hervey Bay and Gympie respectively at the weekend.

The Maryborough U13 girls remained undefeated in their competition to be named Wide Bay champions.

The team stopped rivals even placing a score on the board when they took down Gympie 4-0, Hervey Bay 7-0, Sunshine Coast 4-0 and Bundaberg 5-0.

Maryborough's U13 boys team powered through a 3-0 win against Gympie, a 7-1 win against Hervey Bay and a 2-all draw with Bundaberg only to tie with the Sunshine Coast and lose top place on a count-back.

On the Gympie grounds, Maryborough's U18 boys returned home with two wins, a draw and the Wide Bay championship.

The young guns won against Bundaberg 5-2 and Gympie 3-2 and played on grass to draw with the Sunshine Coast 2-all.

The U18 girls were just as strong as the boys, taking top spot after drawing nil-all with Bundaberg, thrashing the Sunshine Coast 6-0 and topping Gympie 2-1.

U18 girls manager Nita Griffin said the annual championships were a last chance for Fraser Coast representative team players to impress in state selectors.

"It also allows the players to gauge how they rank with the other clubs around the region," she said.

"This weekend was a good time to work out the team dynamics for the girls."

The Fraser Coast representative teams for the U18 and U13 state championships on July 1-3 and July 7-10 respectively are yet to be announced.

The U18 boys will play in Townsville while the U18 girls will head to the Tweed border.

Meanwhile, the U13 boys will take to the field in Toowoomba while the girls head to Cairns.

The U15 state championships will be held in August.