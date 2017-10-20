M'boro hockey players bound for Barcelona

MARYBOROUGH sportswoman Di Fraser is about to top off one of her biggest sporting achievements yet.

The Granville hockey player will represent Australia at the Masters World Cup in Spain next year.

Fellow player Myra Reilly and former Maryborough player Joel Helmstedt will also form part of the 17-man squad to contest alongside some of the world's most talented hockey players.

For Fraser, fresh off her stint at the Australian Masters Championships in Newcastle, it's a "very special opportunity.”

"These competitions don't come around very often,” Fraser said.

"Some of the best players in Australia have been competing for a selection, so it was difficult to make the cut.”

Fraser won gold in the Over 55s section at the Australian Masters last week.

She had more than her usual challenges to deal with after colliding with a goalie in the fourth match and sustaining a fractured clavicle. The team pushed through and took the final match against Western Australia with a score of 1-0.

Myra Reilly took the bronze for the Over 60s.

Joel Helmstedt, who played in the Men's Masters in Hobart, won gold in the Over 35s.

"We worked very hard to get a selection, and now have to show our fitness to the rest of the world,” she said.

"But it's great to see a Maryborough trifecta off to face the world.”

The International Masters Hockey Association World Cup will be played in Terrassa (35km from Barcelona) from July 27 -August 5, 2018.