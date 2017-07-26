26°
M'boro hockey star eyes top spot with international team

Blake Antrobus
| 26th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
One of the Maryborough Representative Teams at the Queensland Women's Masters State Championships last weekend.
One of the Maryborough Representative Teams at the Queensland Women's Masters State Championships last weekend.

SHE'S one of the region's hockey champs who made a name taking on some of the best players from across the state.

But now Myra Reilly has her eyes set on the rest of the world.

The Maryborough Hockey player has been named one of Queensland's representatives at the National Australian Women's Hockey Masters Championships in Newcastle next month.

It follows the Heritage City's two representative teams finishing in a top spot at the Queensland Women's Masters State Championships, held in Gympie last weekend.

Reilly was selected alongside fellow players Lynn Bray and Gloria Weller (reserve) for the Over 60s state team, Dianne Fraser being selected for the Over 55s team and Jenny Trotman joining the Over 40s and 45s teams as a shadow.

"We're all pretty excited to be nominated,” Reilly said.

If the women take a top spot in the upcoming competition, it could mean a spot on the Nationals Team to represent Australia at the International Masters World Cup, to be held July next year in Barcelona.

For Reilly, that nomination would be "the icing on the cake.”

"To compete with countries from all over the world, it would be wonderful,” she said.

"When you get to play the game you love at that level, it's an amazing thing.”

At the state championships, Team One scraped through Division 1 with a 3-1 victory over Toowoomba.

Team Two fell short of the top spot with a 1-nil loss to Mackay in the finals.

"All the women played hard, fast and strong hockey, it was a huge effort on their part,” Reilly said.

"The biggest problem is we don't have a lot of younger ones coming through to replace us, so we find it a tough call against players from Brisbane, who have so many new reps.

"But we were still able to keep ourselves in Division 1, which is a huge achievement.”

Reilly's stint at the state championships comes about a week after her tour with the UK Home Nations Tour, where the hockey star joined 15 other Australian players for a series of games with hockey teams from England, Scotland and Wales.

The Australian side lost 3-2 against England in the first match, but then won 3-1 against Scotland.

"I'm pretty happy with that, England has about 28 players and we only had about 16, so we held it quite well,” Reilly said.

"It's just hard to believe you can come all this way with your hockey career, when you're up against these guys.”

When facing Wales, the women managed two draws - 1-all in the first match and nil-all in the second.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcsport hockey maryborough hockey

