M’boro hockey stars gain state selection

Maryborough hockey players in the U/18 Queensland team - (L) Ryan Wilcox, Hannah Sanders, Maddy Kenny, Annelyse Tevant and Diarmid Chappell.Photo: Alistair Brightman

HOCKEY: The next generation of hockey superstars is sure to feature a strong Maryborough contingent.

Five Heritage City hockey players gained selection in the Queensland under-18 representative squad.

Diarmid Chappell, Ryan Wilcox, Hannah Cullum-Sanders, Madeline Kenny and Annelyse Tevant were all selected.

The teams were announced after a three-day trial held in Brisbane over the weekend of February 7-9.

A total of 18 players were selected for each team, with eight shadows overall from the original squads.

The U18 teams will now go on to compete at the Australian Men’s and Women’s U18 National Championships, held on April 16 – 24 in Launceston, TAS.