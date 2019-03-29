M'boro home-grown talent aims to be series frontrunner

BRAYDON Pacey not only spends his working life around cars, he spends his spare time too.

The Maryborough driver has been racing production sedans for the past five years and will be one of the 28 starters in the weekend's Production Sedans IBRP Series Round 6.

"I've always had a love of cars and I remember going to the speedway as a kid," he said.

"I decided it was something I wanted to do and it eventually went that way.

"Nobody else in the family have raced, I'm the first one.

"It's good fun and its addictive. Once you start racing you get hooked."

TEAM EFFORT: Production sedans Maryborough driver Brayden Pacey at the Maryborough Speedway earlier this year. Alistair Brightman

The crowd can pick out Pacey's red and black VY Commodore from the number M63 stamped on the side.

Despite currently placed second in the series, the ever-humble Pacey said he has had a relatively quiet season as his team focused on building another car for next season.

"I love racing at home but I seem to go better at tracks that aren't my home track," he said with a laugh.

"I don't know it is, maybe a jinx because it was the same when I lived in Gympie. I would do really well everywhere but Gympie."

Pacey said he was hoping to change the tradition and come away with a win on the weekend.

"Everyone wants to win, and it's always a good race. We will just do our best," he said.

"I'm concentrating on a consistent performance and finishing all the races up the front. The main thing is keeping the car together."