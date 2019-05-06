M'boro Hospital recognised for award-winning health services

MARYBOROUGH Hospital has been recognised for excellence in point-of-care testing which allows clinicians to make faster decisions about patient care.

Maryborough Hospital's emergency department won the 'best laboratory-supported site' Quality award in the Pathology Queensland State-wide Point-of-Care Testing Excellence.

Emergency department nurse unit manager Garry Houston said the team was excited to be recognised again for its contribution to the success of point-of-care testing across the state having previously won the highest compliance award in 2017. "The recent upgrade of local pathology services at Maryborough Hospital has seen improved quality controls in point-of-care testing, so this recognition highlights how our team has handled the change and delivered for our patients," he said.

"It's fantastic to have our emergency nurses recognised for their excellence in delivering point-of-care testing to Fraser Coast patients, in collaboration with Pathology Queensland staff."

Pathology Queensland State-wide Point-of-Care testing lead Cameron Martin said the local hospital had met the criteria of high test success rates and high patient identification compliance.

"With over 300 facilities using the technology, and using it extremely well, it is always a tight finish," he said.

"Maryborough has a unique pathology service delivery model.

"It has on-site testing via a dedicated point-of-care facility supported by a medical scientist who oversees training, quality control and device maintenance as well as trained nursing and emergency department staff who operate the point-of-care testing equipment in the lab after hours.

"This concept has proved popular with the hospital team as it gives them 24-hour testing capability, and clinicians and patients faster access to test results.

"The emergency department team in Maryborough hit it out of the park with an outstanding test success rate, ensuring test results were attributed to the right patient allowing clinicians to diagnose and treat patients appropriately."

Last year alone, more than 400,000 people across the state got results via point-of-care testing technology which is even higher when the individual tests being analysed are taken into account.