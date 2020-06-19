Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Beer glass generic.
Beer glass generic.
News

M’boro hotel almost back in business after facelift

Carlie Walker
19th Jun 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a fresh facelift, Maryborough’s Federal Hotel is set to reopen its doors on July 2.

The owners of the hotel posted on business's Facebook page this week, announcing the final touches of the facelift were almost complete, along with new opening hours.

The hotel will open from Thursday to Sunday, but will be closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weekend lunch service will begin at 11am.

The hotel was forced to close its doors due to the coronavirus restrictions put in place at the start of the pandemic.

With restrictions now easing, pubs can accommodate up to 20 patrons per room.

Customers can call 4122 4711 to make a reservation.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        premium_icon Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        Business Up to 1500 staff will be offered redundancies as a significant hit to revenue continues to decimate the travel giant.

        Man steals boss’ Porsche in road trip revenge

        premium_icon Man steals boss’ Porsche in road trip revenge

        Crime He stole his employer’s ‘pride and joy’ and committed thefts as he drove north

        Bay school closing in on world spelling competition top 20

        premium_icon Bay school closing in on world spelling competition top 20

        News The more complicated the word and the faster you create it, the higher the points...

        No closure for Shae’s mum one year on

        premium_icon No closure for Shae’s mum one year on

        Crime A man was charged over the death of Shae Maree Francis