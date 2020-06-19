M’boro hotel almost back in business after facelift

AFTER a fresh facelift, Maryborough’s Federal Hotel is set to reopen its doors on July 2.

The owners of the hotel posted on business's Facebook page this week, announcing the final touches of the facelift were almost complete, along with new opening hours.

The hotel will open from Thursday to Sunday, but will be closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weekend lunch service will begin at 11am.

The hotel was forced to close its doors due to the coronavirus restrictions put in place at the start of the pandemic.

With restrictions now easing, pubs can accommodate up to 20 patrons per room.

Customers can call 4122 4711 to make a reservation.